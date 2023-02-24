PSL 2023: Islamabad United win toss and opt to bat against Quetta Gladiators

Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to bat against Quetta Gladiators in the 13th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.
Currently, United stand at number 2 on the points table, after triumphing over Peshawar Zalmi in their match on Thursday. The win allowed United to jump from the fifth spot to the 2nd.
Meanwhile, Gladiators are currently on the last spot on the table.
Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Nuwan Thushara, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks, Odean Smith
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Gus Atkinson
More to follow...
