Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife accuses him of stealing kids and abuse

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife accuses actor of stealing her kids

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui files a complaint against him in which she has mentioned that he has subjected her to sexual violence and also threatened to take away kids. In her new video, she has shared details of the incident.

She said in the video, “This man has never been a father to our children, before or after their birth. He has no idea how the kids grew up, but today he wants to steal them from me to show that he is a good father. He is not a good father, but a coward as he wishes to steal a mother's children from her by misusing his power.”



She further added, “You can buy people with your money but you cannot steal my children. Where will you keep them? Will they stay with you? They don't even know what a father is.”

She wrote in the caption, "A great actor, who tries to be a great human being often! A heartless mother who calls my innocent child illegitimate and this man keeps quiet. Rape complaint (with proof) was filed at Versova police station yesterday. Whatever happens, I will not let my innocent children go into these heartless hands."