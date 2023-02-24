Sarah Ferguson extends support to people of Ukraine

Sarah Ferguson has extended support to people of Ukraine with a heartfelt tribute as she marked first anniversary of war in the country.
Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared an adorable photo with children from Ukraine and wrote, “Today is the one-year anniversary of Russia’s appalling full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The war has caused the biggest forced migration in Europe since WW2. We must stand by Ukraine and its people till peace returns.”
“My charitable foundation will continue to do all it can do help. I have visited border towns in Poland three times and taken in articulated lorries loaded with aid from generous donors.
“I was particularly inspired by the choir of blind students I met who had fled Ukraine and sought refuge in Poland. They told me harrowing stories of leaving their families behind to flee. It was a privilege to bring them for a special trip to the UK at Christmas.”
She continued, “I am proud to be wearing this brooch of the Kalyna today, given to me by some Ukrainian Refugees in Budapest.”
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for thinking they could ‘hope to make it’ into the Hollywood pecking order
Meghan Markle is standing accused of ‘totally transforming’ Prince Harry from his ‘fun past self’
Yolanda Hadid shared 'living life, present and in the moment' with family, including her granddaughter Khai
Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the fourth season of show 'What Women Want'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s decision to ‘stoke the fire’ and comment on South Park has been ridiculed
Priyanka Chopra's backstage video shows Nick Jonas carrying baby Malti Marie in his arms