Kareena Kapoor poses with Ranbir Kapoor in ravishing jumpsuit, leaves fans awestruck

Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the fourth season of show 'What Women Want'

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor spotted together as they shoot the first episode of the latter's show What Women Want season 4.

The duo posed for the paparazzi looking stunning as always. Kareena wore a gorgeous red crisscross necked red jumpsuit with shiny red heels. Meanwhile Ranbir opted for an all-denim look. He wore a cool pair of shades to complete his look. The spectacular cousin duo looked extraordinarily dashing.

Photo credits: IndiaToday





The pictures are going crazy on the internet. Fans are left awestruck. They can’t stop gushing over the picture. Most of the fans are commenting on Bebo’s beauty and fitness.

One of the fans wrote: “Kareena look amazing. She’s looking fit.” Another fan wrote: “Kareena looks the best and fittest she’s looked in a while. So effortlessly stylish.”

While praising the duo, one of the social media users wrote: “Phenomenal” while another wrote: “Both faves.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of The Devotion of Suspect X. Meanwhile, she will also star in The Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is nowadays busy in promoting his upcoming rom-com film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film is slated to release on March 8, 2023, reports IndiaToday.