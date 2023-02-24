Prince Harry, Meghan Markle grappling at any chance to ‘defend themselves’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘blatant desperation’ to constantly ‘defend themselves’ has been ridiculed.



These claims have been made by author Natalie Oliveri, in a new piece for Honey.nine.

There she wrote, “Prince William and Kate were also featured in an episode soon after their royal wedding in 2011.”

“Like the Harry and Meghan episode, William and Kate were referred to as the fictional Prince and Princess of Canada.”

“Back then, there were no official complaints from the royal family. But Harry and Meghan are different,” the writer went on to add.

“They seem to want to defend themselves at every opportunity, completely moving away from the late Queen Elizabeth's famous mantra of ‘never complain, never explain’.” Despite that motto having “served the Her late Majesty well for 70 years.”