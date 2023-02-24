Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stoking the fire: ‘Why even comment?’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been put on blast for constantly ‘stoking the fire’ around them, when they don’t even need to comment.



These claims have been made by author Natalie Oliveri, in a new piece for Honey.nine.

There she wrote, “While Harry and Meghan's original statement when announcing their intention to step back made mention of their hopes to keep up with public duties, they've engaged in several high-profile legal battles with newspapers over privacy.”



“So when Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, used the issue of privacy to mock the royal couple, many saw the episode as being spot on.”

“The world found the humour in the episode, titled 'The Worldwide Privacy Tour', but the Duke and Duchess Sussex did not.”

The writer also added that, “Amid reports they were considering taking legal action, their spokesperson swiftly shut down the rumours.”

The rep in question even said, ’It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports.”

But in the eyes of the writer, “Why even comment at all? Doing so only adds to the speculation the couple took offence (which is oh so trendy nowadays), in particular Meghan who was said to be feeling ‘upset and overwhelmed’.”