Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t even take a joke’ since US move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire due to their lack of humor, following the South Park parody.



These claims have been made by author Natalie Oliveri, in a new piece for Honey.nine.

There she wrote, “Much has been made about what Prince Harry and Meghan had to give up when leaving the royal family for America (their beloved patronages, their HRH status).”



“And it seems in making the move from Windsor to Montecito, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also lost their sense of humour.”

“For why else would they issue a bizarre, and brief, response to South Park's parody which has resonated around the world for its on-point jibe at the couple who left the UK for freedom and privacy.”

“And yet, since that move in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan have constantly remained in the spotlight by complaining about the monarchy they left behind.”

“Oh but that's right...in December, Harry and Meghan said they never cited privacy as a reason for stepping back from royal life.”

“Instead, their global press secretary said a "distorted narrative" had been created by the media,” she added before signing off.