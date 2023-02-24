Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to ‘Rust’ manslaughter

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty Thursday to manslaughter over the death of a cinematographer who was shot on the set of low-budget Western "Rust."



The actor also agreed terms with the court that will allow him to complete filming of the movie, including a ban on using guns and on drinking alcohol.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals for the film in New Mexico when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Director Joel Souza was wounded in the incident.

The US actor had been expected to make his first court appearance on Friday, but made an administrative filing on Thursday waiving that right and entering his plea.

Both Baldwin -- a co-producer and the lead actor -- and the film´s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for the weapon on set, face two alternative counts of voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors often level alternative charges because it increases the likelihood of a conviction, giving a jury greater scope to return a guilty verdict.

If found guilty, they face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

An enhancement to the charge that could have increased the maximum sentence by five years was dropped by New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies this week.

Baldwin, 64, has repeatedly said he was told by the crew that the gun was not loaded.

The former "30 Rock" star has also previously insisted he did not pull the trigger, though FBI firearms experts have said this is not possible.

Baldwin´s attorney Luke Nikas has vowed to beat the charge, which he called a "terrible miscarriage of justice."

"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun -- or anywhere on the movie set," he said.

"He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Lawyers for Gutierrez-Reed have said they are confident the young armorer will be cleared.

Assistant director Dave Halls, who handed Baldwin the weapon and told him it was "cold" -- industry speak for safe -- has previously agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

He will serve a suspended sentence and six months of probation.