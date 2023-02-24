After releasing his book, there's nothing left for Prince Harry to say against royals

There's nothing left for Prince Harry but "shout a lot", said author Ben Shapiro while commenting on Prince Harry's recent attacks on the royal family.
Speaking to Piers Morgan on Sky News Australia, he said the Duke of Sussex has lost his "source of value" by spilling the secrets of the royal family.
"If you say something that crosses them, you hurt their feelings, they get very upset," Shapiro said.
The author and political commentator added, "He [Harry] wants privacy, but he has very specific memories of using particular facial cream."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last year made headlines the Duchess' Archetypes podcast, the couple Netflix series and the Duke's tell-all memoir titled 'Spare'.
The royal family has avoided publicaly reacting to the couple's allegations.
Harry and Meghan are now even less popular than disgraced royal Prince Andrew, according to a poll
