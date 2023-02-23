Kate Middleton to take help from David Beckham's son Brooklyn to develop culinary skills?

Brooklyn Beckham, who's a famous cook, is being urged to help Kate Middleton for developing her culinary skills after the Princess of Wales's kitchen disaster video went viral.

Kate was left red-faced when she got stuck in with the pancake making during a royal visit to Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough on Tuesday, sparking reactions from fans.



In the viral video, Kate can be seen laughing along with others in the room as she struggled to stop the pancake from sticking. The Princess had to use the spatula to peel the food from the pan. She eventually managed to free some of the pancake to flip it over leading to cheers from those in the room.

Brooklyn Beckham also appeared making fun of the royal's attempt as the young boy showed off his talent in the kitchen by perfectly flipping the pancake with his eyes closed, attracting massive applause and hilarious comments from fans.

The royal fans, who loved the video, have jokingly asked their favourite royal to take help from the legendary footballer David Beckham's son Brooklyn, who's a famous cook.



Nicola Peltz's hubby shared the clip to his Instagram, captioning: "But could you do it with your eyes closed." He also added some funny emojis in the end.



Brooklyn's father, David Beckham, could not help praising his son's skills as he reacted to the clip: "I couldn’t do it with my eyes open. Looks a good pancake."