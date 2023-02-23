Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still licking their old wounds?

King Charles III will reportedly invite his younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle to attend his coronation in May at London’s Westminster Abbey, but it’s still uncertain whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the historic event.



The Duke of Sussex reportedly wants "to secure a meeting" with his father and brother so that he doesn’t feel iced out throughout the event as he and his wife Meghan experienced at the Queen's funeral.

Archie and Lilibet's parents are reportedly still licking their wounds over having been shunned during the Queen's funeral in September. It's highly doubtful that the couple would be willing to face the prospect of that sort of public humiliation again, particularly on their son's 4th birthday.



Several royal experts have speculated that the significant drop in the couple’s popularity in the U.K. might make them think twice about their travel plans for Charles’ big day.



"It's increasingly beginning to look as if Harry and Meghan might well opt out of the coronation," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News.

Andresen continued: "There are genuine security concerns, to be sure, and then there is the prospect of the Sussexes being roundly booed. The fracture has been seismic, particularly in light of Harry's scathing attacks on his brother in Spare."

Meghan and Harry can't possibly imagine that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will warmly welcome the couple