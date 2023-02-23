Ranbir Kapoor thinks Alia Bhatt’s win at film festival was justified while his wasn’t

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his and Alia Bhatt’s wins at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards claiming that he didn’t fully deserve to win for Brahmastra but Alia’s win was justified.
Ranbir and Alia won in Best Actor and Best Actress categories respectively. While Ranbir won for Brahmastra, Alia won for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Talking about his win, he said, "Of course I am very grateful ki mujhe yeh sammaan dia. I don't think I fully deserve it for Brahmastra. My performance wasn't outstanding in Brahmastra but it feels great to get an award."
He further added, "I am very excited that Alia won the award because she was truly deserving in her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. That's one of her finest performances ever. When we get an award, it is good feedback, a pat on the bac that we worked fine. The usual feeling is that we are safe for now, and won’t take tension till the next project. This film has worked and we are safe. On to the next."
Ranbir will be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor next.
