Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'will ruin' King Charles coronation

King Charles III, who is set to be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, has been warned by a royal biographer that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's presence on the Coronation would "ruin it" .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are persistently attacking the some members of the royal family, have still not decided whether they are jetting off to the UK for King Charles' landmark event.

Tom Bower, speaking to GB News, has claimed: "I think if he allows Harry to come to the Coronation, it is going to ruin it."



The author added: "It'll be overshadowed by Harry's presence and Meghan's too. So I think Charles has to make a decision now. The king has to decide and I think that people are on the whole getting sick to death of Harry."

"I think his behaviour now is going to irritate people again. People will be sick to death of him, hopefully very soon."

On the other hand, it's being claimed that Harry and Meghan will reportedly not attend the coronation of King Charles if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.

