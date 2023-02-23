Ben Affleck ditches Jennifer Lopez, reunites with ex Garner after Grammys?

Ben Affleck sparked split rumours with Jennifer Lopez as he appeared enjoying time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and two of their three children after an awkward moment with JLo at the Grammys.



Lopez and Affleck, who were the talk of the town at the Grammy Awards earlier this month due to their unusual chemistry, have not cleared the air about the commotion caused by Bennifer at the star-studded show.

On The Floor hitmaker looked delighted and radiant, while the Batmen star seemed bored and unmotivated during the gala. pictures of his stone-faced expression went viral on social media and users produced funny memes to mock the actor

Regarding his attitude, it even transpired that the singer had called Affleck's attention, telling him to look more enthusiastic as he attended the most important event in the music industry with his wife, who presented the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Affleck and Garner met in Los Angeles to spend time with their children Violet and Samuel, their daughter Seraphine was not present. Their reunion, captured by paparazzi, reportedly took place last week. Although Lopez has been spotted accompanying Ben and his ex on other occasions, but this time she was not by his side.

The two reportedly also attended a baseball game of the youngest child. Both Affleck and Garner wore casual gear and he was seen holding his son's hand while she held Violet's hand.



Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who were married from 2005 to 2018, had a rough time during their marriage due to the actor's alcoholism. The two have had an amicable relationship for some time now and share time together with their children.