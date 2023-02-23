'Ant-Man 3' director answers Michael Peña absence from movie

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania filmmaker Peyton Reed opened up on why the fan-favorite Michael Peña was not in the film.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 58-year-old said the absence of the Narcos: Mexico star was due to the team being trapped in the Quantum Realm at the film's start, and many new characters were there.

"There were no versions of this movie [with Luis]," Reed continued. "There are a lot of characters in the movie. We obviously have our Lang, van Dyne and Pym family, but then we also introduced Kang, MODOK and all of our Freedom Fighter characters. So we had to make decisions early on about what stories we could tell and what stories we couldn't tell.

"I love those characters. They were really, really fun and part of the Lang family, but as we got further and further into [development] and knew we wanted to bring the family into the Quantum Realm pretty early in the movie, it just didn't make sense [to include Luis and co.]."

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.