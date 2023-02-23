Prince Harry bashed for ‘boasting’ kill count: ‘Not about who can shoot the most’

File Footage

Prince Harry’s boasting about the kill count he racked up in his army days has just come under fire.



The admission has been issued by senior government minister, Ben Wallace, in his chat with LBC's Nick Ferrari.

There, he started by bashing Prince Harry’s nonchalant attitude towards his Taliban kill count.



Mr Wallace was even quoted saying, “I frankly think boasting about tallies... Distorts the fact that the army is a team game. It's a team enterprise. It's not about who can shoot the most.”

“If you start talking about who did what [you're] letting down all those other people, because you're not a better person because you did and they didn't'.”