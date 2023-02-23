Meghan Markle first to ‘burn bridges’: ‘Harry never showed this kind of vindictiveness’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is standing accused of ‘lighting the match’ and leading Prince Harry down the same path because he “never showed this kind of vindictiveness” before.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield issued this claim during her interview with Sky News Australia.

She started the converastion off by talking about the ‘domino effect” Meghan Markle has caused and even accused the Duchess of ‘leading the charge’ in anti-royal sentiments, long before Prince Harry joined hands in the “vindictiveness.”



She was even quoted saying, “I think it’s hard for anyone to deny that Meghan started burning bridges first.”

“They say there is this sexism in blaming Meghan for everything that is happening but Meghan seems to be the domino effect, she blew off her family first.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to call it sexist to look at Meghan Markle and think, 'Hmm, are you the problem?' when Harry never showed this kind of vindictiveness or revenge before.”