Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry’s ploy to ‘play happy families’ when it suits him’

File Footage

Prince William is reportedly feeling ‘nauseous’ just remembering the chaos Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have caused.



This revelation has been brought to light by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

They claimed, “William finds it nauseating that Harry and Meghan seem to think they can waltz back after all the damage they’ve caused,”



“As far as William is concerned, he has no desire to play happy families with Harry and Meghan when it suits them.”

“He has seen first-hand the chaos they have caused. Both he and Kate have a strong sense of what is right, and as far as they’re concerned, it takes more than a fleeting visit to undo all of the pain and heartache they have caused, which they are yet to publicly apologise for.”