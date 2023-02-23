Princess Charlotte’s ‘adventurous’ nature reflects in her new ‘feisty’ nickname

Princess Charlotte, seven-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, was given a nickname by her friends at school aptly describing her personality, per a royal expert.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Author Katie Nicholl revealed that the Princess, who is the fourth in line for the throne, was first given the nickname ‘Warrior Princess’ during her time at Willcocks Nursery School.

“Apparently, she earned that nickname because obviously, she is a Princess, but she’s quite a tomboy,” Nicholl said.

“She loves climbing trees and she’s very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality. I’m wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her.”

According to Mirror, this isn’t the only nickname Charlotte has earned. Her parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, both refer to her in different ways.

Prince William was previously said to have called his only daughter Mignonette, which is a term meaning “small and delicate” in French, while the Princess of Wales has been heard referring to Charlotte by the common short version of her name, Lottie.

Previously, Kate has referred to her daughter as “the one in charge” when it comes to her siblings.