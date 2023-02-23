Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘savings are beyond their wildest dreams’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly eyeing a ‘billionaire status’ after their many media deal.

According to Express.co.uk, an insider close to the couple claimed they “suddenly have hundreds of millions of dollars at their disposal” and are eager to “cash in” on their heightened publicity.

The comments come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hired well-known Hollywood dealmaker, Adam Lilling, to negotiate more projects for them, after they were introduced by mutual friend Ellen DeGeneres, via the outlet.

Despite the mixed critical reaction to their new Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, has made the couple much richer. Followed by Harry’s memoir, Spare, published in January 2023.

Sources have claimed that the couple wants to be “next-level rich.”

“Harry and Meghan know they’re hot stuff right now and are eager to cash in. They’re gunning for billionaire status and willing to go all-out to achieve that,” the insider shared.

“Their savings are beyond their wildest dreams. They have more money than they know what to do with – which is why they’ve hired someone to help.”

The insider further added, “There will be plenty of projects for Adam to negotiate. With new book deals in the pipeline and movie cameos – they’re open to anything.”