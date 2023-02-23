Police summon ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud for involvement in hit-and-run

Angus Cloud, star of HBO's hit show Euphoria, has become the latest celebrity embroiled in a hit-and-run controversy. Cloud is wanted for questioning by the California Highway Patrol officials over a car crash that took place on Tuesday, in Marina del Rey.

The actor reportedly fled the scene in his vehicle, after he was spotted rear-ending a white Toyota RAV4 by a witness.

The investigation is ongoing; the California Highway Patrol told The Times on Wednesday.

“At this time we’re only receiving information that they were describing the driver as an actor in ‘Euphoria,’” Officer Alec Pereyda said.

“We cannot confirm or deny if it is Angus Cloud or not, but we do have information with people describing him as an actor in ‘Euphoria.’”

For fans of the show, this incident has come as a shock. While his character Jules is often involved in criminal activities on the show, Cloud seems to have kept out of trouble in his personal life. The hit-and-run incident has also sparked speculation as to whether or not Cloud will continue to play his role in Euphoria.

