Marvel preferred 'Black Panther 2' over 'Ant-Man 2': Report

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was the priority of the Marvel compared to Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania, disclosed by Marvel VFX artists.



According to Vulture exposé, the Marvel VFX department was divided between the post-production process for Quantumania with Black Panther 2.

"In terms of priority, 'Wakanda Forever' was definitely at the top of the list. All the money went to that. All the best resources went to that. It's understandable given the context — with Chadwick [Boseman] and everything and how well the first film did. But it did diminish the ability to carry 'Ant-Man' all the way through," Jin added.

Meanwhile, the report added that VFX workers allegedly worked 80 hours weekly for months, especially when last-minute edits were requested.

"There were times when we were creating an actor's entire action: Ant-Man moving across something. And you just think, 'Why didn't they film it the right way or how they wanted in the first place?

Why are we having to redo and re-create? Why do we have to Frankenstein together an actor's performance?' A quick shot that maybe takes two seconds would have to be redone 20 times to get the look that they want. There was a lot of reworking, a lot of inefficiency," the fellow VFX artist Conor, said.

"Unfortunately, it is noticeable that there were shortcuts," visual-effects technician Jin revealed to Vulture expose report.

"Certain things were used to cover up incomplete work. Certain editorial cuts were made to not show as much action or effects as there could have been — likely because there just wasn't enough time to render everything. It really did feel like certain scenes were trimmed or otherwise altered to either save money, save time, or cover up the inability to get it done."



