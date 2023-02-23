'Finanically independent' Harry slammed for demanding Met Police protection in UK

Prince Harry has been slammed for demanding Met protection as media discusses whether he would visit the UK to attend the King's coronation.

Harry is engaged in a court battle with the UK government which refuses to allow him to pay for his security during his UK where he thinks his family doesn't feel safe.

Writing for Daily Express, Carole Malone said, 'The man who told us he wanted to be “financially independent” and totally responsible for himself and his family has spent £300,000 of taxpayers’ money taking legal action against the Government and the Met Police to try and change the law so that he can have armed Met protection."

She said, "How dare Harry imagine he’s entitled to this! He flounced out of this country shouting that he didn’t want to be a working royal anymore. He packed in all the responsibilities that went with being a Prince yet still he wants all the privileges of that position."

In the Daily Express comments, Carole Malone wrote, "The older he gets the more he behaves like a spoiled child – stamping his feet and suing people if he doesn’t get what he wants."

She added, When she was alive the Queen told Prince Harry he couldn’t be a half-in-half-out royal. Well, he chose to be an all “out” royal and the loss of his armed protection is a direct result of that. He forfeited all rights to it when he gave up royal duties and moved to California."

The writer also advised Harry not to visit the UK if he thinks his family is at risk.