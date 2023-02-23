Meghan Markle is 'dissatisfied' with public reaction to recent projects

Meghan Markle is thinking to revamp her image, says expert.

Speaking on her podcast, expert Kinsey Schofield reveals the Duchess of Sussex is trying new ways to win back public opinion.

The To Di For Daily podcast founder and host said: "Harry and Meghan thought that the book, Netflix series, and Spotify podcast would send them off in a completely different direction - a fulfilling and financially successful direction.

"We know from the Netflix series alone that they started developing some of these projects in late 2019.

"I have heard that Meghan is dissatisfied with the public and media reaction to their recent projects.

"So much so that she is seeking guidance from mentors to redirect her pursuits."