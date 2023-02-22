King Charles wins hearts with his latest solo visit to a charity

King Charles III appeared in high spirits as he visited the Felix Project in East London on Wednesday, seemingly giving an impression to his fans with the solo visit that he prefers his duties more than anything.

The 74-year-old made a trip to a food distribution charity in Poplar - which helps provide food to some of the most vulnerable people in the community - this morning after his wife Queen Consort Camilla pulled out so she could continue to recuperate from COVID-19.

The King's visit attracted massive attention from the royal fans who lauded the King to continue executing his royal duties even though his beloved wife is still under medical observation after testing positive for Covid-19 on February 13.

The monarch was all smiles and exchanged views with volunteers and community partners. He also toured the site's warehouse and kitchen and met with the charity's supporters at a short reception.

The Queen Consort had been due to join her husband at the kitchen. However, she pulled out of the visit in order to ensure her wellbeing for a key commitment on February 23. Buckingham Palace said the Queen had made an "excellent recovery" from the virus.