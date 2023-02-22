Oscars employs 'crisis team' to prevent 'slapgate' controversies

The Academy chief Bill Kramer spill the beans on the action plan to contain controversies such as Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap.

During an interview with TIME, the new Oscars CEO to prevent any controversies like the previous year said, "Because of last year, we've opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars.

"But these crisis plans — the crisis communication teams and structures we have in place — allow us to say this is the group that we have to gather very quickly. This is how we all come together. This is the spokesperson. This will be the statement," Kramer said.

"And obviously depending on the specifics of the crisis — and let's hope something doesn't happen and we never have to use these, but we already have frameworks in place that we can modify," he added.

The Academy slapped a ten years ban on Smith from attending the event after he hit previous year's host Chris Rock for making fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.



Earlier, the prestigious award president Janet Yang also said the Oscars response to the Suicide Squad star was "inadequate."

"What happened on stage was fully unacceptable and the response from our organisation was inadequate," Ms Yang added.

"We learned from this that the Academy must be fully transparent and accountable in our actions, and particularly in times of crisis we must act swiftly and compassionately and decisively for ourselves and for our industry."