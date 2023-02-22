Prince Harry 'war of words must end' if he wants to make peace with royal family

Prince Harry will have to stop making hurtful remarks against his own family if he wants to reconcile with the royals, claimed expert.

Etiquette expert and royal correspondent, Liza Mirza Grotta, told Express.co.uk that the Duke of Sussex needs to grow up if he decides to show up for his father, King Charles III’s coronation, as he has been "unbecoming of a born royal” after some of his recent remarks.

The father-of-two's "inflammatory and hypocritical remarks" about the royal family during promotional tour of his memoir Spare shows he’s “anything but a loyal royal.”

Amid reports that the 38-year-old would be invited to the coronation scheduled for May 6th, 2023, the expert said it is "time for Prince Harry to grow up."

Liza added that Harry’s presence at the ceremony could help him gain some reflection on his privileged life. "As the world turns, it’s not all about Harry,” she said.

“His new room with a view must look very different from his silver-spooned life of privilege,” the expert added. "If he is to make peace with his family, his war of words must end.”

"The changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace will continue without him, but those who forget history are condemned to repeat it.”

The expert went on to add, "His behaviour, to say the least, is unbecoming of a born royal, especially the son of the King of England.”

"Prince Harry’s gratitude metre has been non-existent since he fled the UK with his title but no royal duties,” Liza said referring to Harry’s remarks about his own family.

"If he does attend his father’s coronation, perhaps the next few months will serve as a quiet reflection on his life, revealing the many blessings he already has."