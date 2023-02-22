Meghan Markle ‘desperate for some kind of win’: ‘Can’t handle criticism’

Meghan Markle warned her ‘quirky’ bits with Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres are ‘long since forgotten’ and the Duchess looks desperate for a win.
This claim has been brought to light by royal expert and To Di For Daily podcast founder Kinsey Schofield.
She started the chat by saying, “Meghan does not handle rejection well and is very sensitive to criticism.”
“Spare was the first real shift we saw from the general public about the Sussexes. They went from being seen as victims and heroes to a laughingstock.”
“Lampooned during Hollywood award show monologues, late-night talk shows and now South Park… She is taken aback by it and unhappy with the negative attention.”
“Some might argue that Harry and Meghan tried to beat Hollywood to the punch by participating in quirky skits for Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden, but those fell flat… and are long forgotten.”
Before concluding she also added, “Meghan needs a win. Is it the judge throwing out the legal case involving Samantha? Maybe. Is it a new brand deal? Perhaps. A favourable interview and magazine cover? Could be."
