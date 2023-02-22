Prince Harry’s bid to use the ‘the nastiest, dirtiest, cheapest’ tactics bashed

File Footage

Prince Harry has been called out for choosing the “the nastiest, dirtiest and cheapest” tactics when clapping back against the Royal Family.



To Di For Daily podcast host, Kinsey Schofield, made these admissions in her most recent chat.

She made her admissions to with Jeremy Kyle on TalkTV and started by saying, “Harry could have gone and become a motivational speaker: 'I wanna talk to you about how I lost my mother and how it's changed my life'. He did not have to take the cheapest, the easiest route.”

“He was given a podcast. He's got a relationship with Spotify, do a podcast about grief and how you overcome grief.”

But still, “He chose the nastiest, dirtiest, cheapest way to monetise his relationship with his family."