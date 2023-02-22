Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house help Sapna says allegations against the actor were 'false'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house help Sapna Robin Masih apologizes to the actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui house help Sapna Robin Masih seeks apology from the actor for making false allegations against him.

Two days back, a video came out in which Sapna claimed that she was abandoned by the actor in Dubai without any money and food.

Earlier today, another video came where she said that all allegations which she applied on the Sacred Games actor were false. She even stated that the case filed by his wife Aaliya is baseless and false.

Masih stated: “Main aapka bura nahin chahti. Kyunki aap bohut acche insaan ho. Iski wajah se main aapse bohut bohut maafi chahti hoon. Jo video aapne social media mein dekha uske liye sorry bolti hoon. Jo media mein dikhaya, jo madam ne kiya case main, jo bhi kiya woh ek jhoota case tha aur main nahin chahti aap pe koi bhi action aaye. Aap buss ghar wapas aa jaiye. I am so sorry Nawaz sir. main aapse haath jor ke maafi maangti hoon."

Sapna Robin was sent to Dubai to look after Nawaz’s children who were attending their schooling there. The actor, his wife and children moved to Dubai in 2021.

As per IndiaToday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family shifted back to India last year.