Meghan's lawyers exploit argument Harry used to defend his wife

Meghan Markle's legal team cited her freedom of speech as guaranteed under the First Amendment as a defence in a lawsuit filed against her by her half-sister Samantha Markle.
Samantha is suing Meghan over her 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Interestingly, Prince Harry had criticized the First Amendment while defending his wife against the accusations submitted by Samantha.
Speaking about the First Amendment on the Armchair Expert podcast in 2021, Harry said that "you can find a loophole in anything."
Prince Harry said: "I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.
"I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time.
"But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalise or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said."
Harry and Meghan's spokesperson said: "It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports"
Prince Harry went out for a secret grocery night out with Meghan Markle
Four children of Prince Joachim would no longer be permitted to use their Prince and Princess titles
Kate Middleton looked stunning as she rocked navy and camel pieces from her wardrobe for the outing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may prefer to celebrate Archie's 4th birthday in the US instead of attending King Charles...
Actor Liam Neeson expresses his displeasure over recent interview with ABC