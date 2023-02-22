Prince Harry was happy Meghan Markle did not know about 'royal literature'

Prince Harry claims Meghan Markle was naive towards the Royal Family traditions while they were still dating.

The Duke of Sussex writes in his memoir ‘Spare’ about how his ladylove asked him all sorts of questions about his life, as if she was unaware of the headlines in papers.

He writes: “I felt pretty sure she hadn’t googled me, because she was always asking questions. She seemed to know almost nothing—so refreshing. It showed that she wasn’t impressed by royalty, which I thought the first step to surviving it.”

He continues: “More, since she hadn’t done a deep dive into the literature, the public record, her head wasn’t filled with disinformation.”

Prince Harry and Meghan eventually tied the knot in 2018, a year after announcing their engagement.