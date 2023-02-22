Danish royals moving to US after children's titles row?

Denmark's Queen Margrethe left fans in shock by stripping four of her eight grandchildren of their royal titles last year.

The move meant that the children of Prince Joachim would no longer be permitted to use their Prince and Princess titles.

A statement from the royal palace said: "As of January 1 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist."

The palace added this was aimed at ensuring the children could live more 'normal' lives, following similar moves by other royal families in Europe who are slimming down their monarchies.



However, there was a bit of tension amongst the family after the announcement was made. In fact, Nikolai (the oldest of Prince Joachim's children), said he and his siblings were "very sad" about the change and were in "shock" at how "quickly" the changes were made.



Now, there are speculations that Nikolai and his siblings could have another change to contend with the family as they might be moving from their home in Paris to the US.



Recently, Danish newspaper BT reported that Prince Joachim had secured a job in the defence industry in Washington, leaving many royal fans questioning the family's future.

However, Princess Marie seemingly denied claims that she, her husband and their children were departing for the States. "Nothing has been confirmed, nothing has been announced, so [the rumours] don't come from us," she told Paris Match.

