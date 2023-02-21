Meghan McCain’s honest confessions about being ‘urged’ to take Ozempic after taking birth

Meghan McCain has recently explained how she’s been “pressured” to start taking Ozempic after giving birth to her second child.



In an op-ed for The Daily Mail, McCain discussed about her birth and use of Ozempic to “melt away the baby weight”.

“I just gave birth and I'm being urged to take a 'miracle shot' of Ozempic as a quick fix ... It's horrifying, unfair and disturbing — and I refuse,” said the 38-year-old in her title.

In the beginning of her article, McCain mentioned, “I gave birth four weeks ago, and you wouldn't believe what I'm hearing.”

McCain revealed that she’s been questioned about her plans to “consume Ozempic” to lose her body weight after birth.

She explained, “In case you're unaware, there is a craze sweeping the nation: a new 'miracle' drug. One injection, once a week, for a cool $1,000 a pop, and you can just melt the pounds away.”

McCain continued, “Elon Musk says he uses it. Kyle Richards, of Real Housewives fame, who recently flaunted newly emerged abs, has denied taking it. But fellow reality TV star Jackie Goldschneider claimed ‘a lot’ of her fellow cast members are on it.”

McCain further stated, “There are people who legitimately struggle with obesity and need Ozempic. But I am not one of those people.”

“I'm told ‘everyone is doing it’, as if that was ever a compelling case,” she remarked.

McCain noted, “I hear, ‘Just take the shot’, as it has become known in shorthand. I was even offered a black-market freebie by someone with 'extra shots at home.”

“Well, let me make one thing very clear. I'm not taking it. I refuse. There's a clear moral issue here,” she confessed.

Sharing her thoughts, McCain, as a new mother wrote, “I also have a responsibility to set an example for my daughters, who will one day face the same beauty standards.”

McCain added, “This is not the world I want for them, and not the world I want for myself.”

“As for Ozempic, I would rather have a few extra pounds than shoot myself up with medicine. There ain't nothing worth having that is easy to get. And that goes for my health and the health of my girls,” she concluded.