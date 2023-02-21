Aubrey Plaza once pulled off heist from The White House

Aubrey Plaza disclosed that she once stole something from the White House. It was a note from the desk of then-US Vice and now-President Joe Biden.

During an interview with The New Yorker, The White Lotus star her first interaction with the 80-year-old was at a “Joe Biden youth-leadership conference,” and “had a stare-down with” him.

“I was really angry about the conference – and, in fact, I had a stare-down with Joe Biden from the audience, because he asked how it went, and I raised my hand immediately, and I was, like, ‘It’s ********. This conference sucks. You didn’t let us talk. This was supposed to be about the students,’” she recounted.

However, things melted after Biden's cameo on Parks and Recreation, the 38-year-old actor confirmed, “Yeah, we did”, before sharing a “really funny story” from the time they filmed the sitcom at the White House.

“They gave us a tour of the Vice President’s office. Before the tour, I saw him, and he knew my name. He was, like, ‘Aubrey!’ Whenever I see him, he always tells me the same story,” Plaza added.



However, when they toured the Vice President’s office, the 38-year-old “saw a note on his desk written by his assistant on official White House stationery that said, ‘Aubrey Plaza’ – underlined – ‘Wilmington, Delaware. You met her at the Joe Biden youth leadership conference when she was sixteen’”.

“There were bullet points about me. And I was, like, ‘I knew it! He doesn’t remember me at all!’ But that’s how politicians are, you know?” she added.

“I pocketed it, and Mike Schur, the creator of Parks and Rec, was horrified. He was, like, ‘You cannot steal from the White House!’ And I was, like, ‘I don’t give a ****! I know what he did! He didn’t know me!’”