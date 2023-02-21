Meghan Markle issued stern warning

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned that a prolonged legal battle with Samantha Markle could lead to significant ‘humiliation’ for the royal couple.
Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha has filed a lawsuit against her for allegedly making false statements about her in 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.
Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has said, "If Samantha can prove that Meghan branded her, on a global scale, a liar and an unfit parent, and it negatively affected her way of life and income, a judge might allow the case to go to a jury.”
She went on to say, according to Daily Express, "It would be embarrassing for Meghan because Samantha would likely make it a circus."
Kinsey Schofield further said, "Most people watching this case have suggested Meghan settle with the mediator to ensure no depositions take place and to save the Duke and Duchess any further humiliation."
Madonna shared a post on Twitter which was directed at those who made mean comments on her 2023 Grammys look
Amelia and Eliza are the twin daughters of late Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer
Royal expert shared Prince Harry is at risk after memoir and Netflix documentary
Born on April 30, 1946, Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus Bernadotte was nine months old when his father, Prince Gustaf...
King Charles exchanged a traditional Maori greeting with one of the troops involved, who comes from New Zealand.
A hearing for both defendants is scheduled for February 24, although neither is expected to appear in person.