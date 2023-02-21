Meghan Markle is ‘not very good’ at getting her ‘story straight’

Meghan Markle’s resurfaced blog is making life harder for the her.

The Australian’s media writer Sophie Elsworth appeared on Sky News Australia's Royal Report on Sunday, February 19th, 2023, as she discussed the now-defunct page in which the Duchess of Sussex commented on the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, via Express.co.uk.

When asked if Markle made life harder for herself, Elsworth remarked, “I think if you’re going to tell fibs, you need to have an awfully good memory and I think that she is not very good at getting her story straight.”

She continued, “She has said in these posts on her website, her blog that used to exist, that she made out that she wasn’t really that familiar, she said now, with the Royal Family. Yet her posts are to the complete opposite of that.”

Elsworth added, “I think the problem with the internet, you’re right, is that it is there forever.”

She went on to dub the duchess as a “narcissist” and said, “she loves the attention, she put all her thoughts down on the internet before she met Harry.”

She explained, “She knew exactly who Harry was, she knew exactly who the Royal Family were and these allegations or claims that she didn't really know who they were or what they were about, I think, is complete falsehoods.”