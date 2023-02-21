Princess Diana’s nieces dazzle during their modelling debut at London Fashion Week

Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer strutted the runway in chic gowns as they made their modelling debut at London Fashion Week on Monday, February 20th, 2023, per Daily Mail.

Amelia and Eliza, 30, who are the twins of late Princess’ brother Earl Spencer, walked for Josh Birch Jones Catwalk at the CityWide Celebration show.

Jones, the youngest ever member of the British Fashion Council, unveiled his Autumn Winter 2023 collection at Dartmouth House.

Amelia ensemble was an emerald green one shoulder sequined dress with a centre split. She was accessorised dull silver heels and her hair was swept in a low bun.

Meanwhile, Eliza donned a floor-length caped black gown which was outlined with multi-coloured rhinestones. She wore black heels and her hair was styled in a ponytail.

The Spencer twins joined a host of stars partying in Dubai at the opening of Atlantis the Royal earlier this year. They were accompanied by their partners Greg Mallett and Channing Millerd respectively.