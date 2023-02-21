Prince Harry was 'mentally shouting' as he arrived for Meghan Markle date

Prince Harry confesses he arrived late at his first date with Meghan Markle.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex shares he got stuck in a horrible traffic jam as he was passing the Piccadilly Circus to see the actress.

He pens: “I ran into every conceivable obstacle. Again and again my bodyguards and I would come to a full stop in the road and we’d just sit. Five minutes. Ten. Groaning, sweating, mentally shouting at the mass of unmoving cars. Come! On! Finally it couldn’t be avoided. I texted: Running a bit late, sorry. She was already there. I apologized: Horrible traffic. Her reply: OK. I told myself: She might leave.”

Harry then panicked: “I told my bodyguards: She’s gonna leave. As we inched towards the restaurant I texted again: Moving, but still slow. Can’t you just get out? How to explain? No, I couldn’t. I wasn’t able to go running through the streets of London. It would be like a llama running through the streets..”

Harry and Meghan eventually tied the knot in 2018.