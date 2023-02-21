 
close
Tuesday February 21, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle told Prince Harry 'she had several careers' apart from 'acting'

Meghan Markle shared her professional goals with Prince Harry

By Web Desk
February 21, 2023
Meghan Markle told Prince Harry she had several careers apart from acting

Prince Harry was fascinated by Meghan Markle's professional ambitions.

Writing in memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex mentions how the ‘Suits’ stars had a strict career path.

When asked what she is doing in London, Meghan answered: “Friends. Business. Oh? Business? Acting was her main job, she said, the thing she was known for, but she had several careers. Lifestyle writer, travel writer, corporate spokesperson, entrepreneur, activist, model.”

He adds: “She’d been all over the world, lived in various countries, worked for the US embassy in Argentina—her CV was dizzying. All part of the plan, she said. Plan? Help people, do some good, be free.”