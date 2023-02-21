Meghan Markle told Prince Harry 'she had several careers' apart from 'acting'

Prince Harry was fascinated by Meghan Markle's professional ambitions.
Writing in memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex mentions how the ‘Suits’ stars had a strict career path.
When asked what she is doing in London, Meghan answered: “Friends. Business. Oh? Business? Acting was her main job, she said, the thing she was known for, but she had several careers. Lifestyle writer, travel writer, corporate spokesperson, entrepreneur, activist, model.”
He adds: “She’d been all over the world, lived in various countries, worked for the US embassy in Argentina—her CV was dizzying. All part of the plan, she said. Plan? Help people, do some good, be free.”
