Kendall Jenner 'likes' Bad Bunny and they are 'Having Fun': An insider claims

Kendall Jenner has seemed to have found a new man in Bad Bunny as an insider claims they "are spending time together."

A source revealed to People that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are "hanging out" a lot "together."

Another source claimed, "Kendall recently started hanging out with him," adds another source. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.

"She likes him and is having fun, He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming," the source continued.

On Saturday, Jenner, 27, and Bunny, 28, were seen leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant after TMZ reported a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.