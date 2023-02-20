Paul Burrell slams Harry for making Queen worry about having a racist in royal family

Paul Burrell said Prince Harry is "unforgivable" for making Queen Elizabeth II worry about having a racist in the royal family before she passed away.
The former butler of late Princess Diana said the late monarch died thinking there was a racist in her family in an interview with The Mirror.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent the world into frenzy after they claimed that some racist comments were made on their son’s skin colour prior to his birth.
However, last month, following the death of the longest reigning British monarch, Harry said he did not label the royal family racist.
Now, Burrell told the outlet, "The Queen went to her grave thinking that there was a racist in the royal family.”
"And suddenly Harry says after his grandmother's death, we never said that. It was the media who said that?” he added.
"So, Harry, why didn't you clear up that mess? Why didn't you settle your grandmother's mind when she was worrying in her sitting room at Windsor Castle?
"To not sort out that mess before she died. It's unforgivable,” Burrell, who served the Queen for about a decade after former Princess of Wales death, shared.
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reportedly sent wedding invitations to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, revealed he discovered his daughter’s second pregnancy during the Super Bowl...
Rebel Wilson reveals she is engaged to ladylove Ramona Agruma in adorable social media post
Judd Apatow is happy with daughter Maude for starring in 'Euphoria'
Sonu Nigam says Laal Singh Chaddha's music could have come close to Kal Ho Naa Ho
Adam Brody-starrer 'Jennifer's Body' has since garnered cult following