Paul Burrell slams Harry for making Queen worry about having a racist in royal family

Paul Burrell said Prince Harry is "unforgivable" for making Queen Elizabeth II worry about having a racist in the royal family before she passed away.

The former butler of late Princess Diana said the late monarch died thinking there was a racist in her family in an interview with The Mirror.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent the world into frenzy after they claimed that some racist comments were made on their son’s skin colour prior to his birth.

However, last month, following the death of the longest reigning British monarch, Harry said he did not label the royal family racist.

Now, Burrell told the outlet, "The Queen went to her grave thinking that there was a racist in the royal family.”

"And suddenly Harry says after his grandmother's death, we never said that. It was the media who said that?” he added.

"So, Harry, why didn't you clear up that mess? Why didn't you settle your grandmother's mind when she was worrying in her sitting room at Windsor Castle?

"To not sort out that mess before she died. It's unforgivable,” Burrell, who served the Queen for about a decade after former Princess of Wales death, shared.