'All Quiet On The Western Front' producer slams BAFTA board for overlooking Felix Kammerer for Best Actor

All Quiet On The Western Front received many accolades at BAFTA Awards however its producer Malte Grunert subtly slammed the board for failing to nominate lead actor Felix Kammerer in a single category.
On Sunday, February 19, while on stage, accepting the award for Best Film with cast and crewmembers, Malte Grunert called out the BAFTA board for ignoring Felix Kammerer's performance as an idealistic student turned frontline German soldier Paul Bäumer.
As per Daily Mail, Grunert said, "We've been blessed with so many nominations and winning this is just incredible."
He pointed towards the leading man and said, "First and foremost I wanted to thank our fantastic leading actor, Felix Kammerer. There he is."
Grunert referenced to the absence of a single nomination for Kammerer and added, "He had his onscreen debut in our film, and without your performance we wouldn't have had a single nomination. Thank you."
