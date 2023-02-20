Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz invited Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to their wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz invited Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to their wedding, however, they did not attend the ceremony.

In messages obtained from the Transformers star’s father Nelson Peltz’s lawsuit against the wedding planners who worked on his daughter’s nuptials, it was claimed that the ex-royals were invited to the nuptials.

The monikers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were allegedly mentioned in text messages by Nicola’s mother Claudia Peltz, as she was inquiring the organizers if “Megan” was invited to the ceremony.

“Did Megan get an invite,” Claudia inquired, to which the billionaire heiress asked, “Who’s megan.” In response to this, the 67-year-old sent, “And Harry.”

This exchange between the mother-daughter duo hints that the second born son of Princess Diana and King Charles along with the Suits alum were invited to the wedding.