Prince Harry warned ‘sons’ don’t ‘disparage and insult’ fathers who give ‘millions away’

File Footage

Prince Harry is being called out for parading around his disdain towards King Charles, even after taking millions in living expenses.



This allegation has been issued by royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan.

Her admissions have come in a new piece for the Daily Mail that read, “We all know now that Harry isn't very nice.”



“You don't take millions from your father and cling to your titles while disparaging and insulting him, then tell the world — for years — that they're a family of racists before taking it all back and blaming the press for your woes while revealing all manner of your father and brother's private pain and intimate information and get to call yourself a nice guy.”

“On top of all that, we're meant to feel sorry for Meghan and Harry,” she also added before concluding.