Prince William, Harry urged to learn about Diana's 'unpleasing' secrets

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has advised King Charles's two sons, Prince William and Harry, to know about their mother's secrets even though that "were not pretty".

Paul, whom Diana described as her "rock", is reportedly battling prostate cancer, and his diagnosis has left him in fear that he will run out of time to tell the siblings "the truth".

Paul, in interview with the Mirror, said that he now wants to meet with the two royal brothers to share these secrets before he dies.



And Paul also believes that his former boss, Diana, would have told him: "Paul, you must make this a priority. You must go and see my boys."

Paul has said: "My illness has focused my attention on telling the boys things before it's too late - telling them what they really should know. I know some of it isn't pretty, but if I leave this place and go somewhere else they'll never know. I think they should know."



"I'd love to see William put his arm around his brother, but I don't think we're going to see that because there are too many obstacles in the way."



Princess Diana's former aide also urged that the UK must get behind the King, and look forward to a new era of William and Kate waiting in the wings.