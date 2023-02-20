Kelly Osbourne gets back to work after secretly giving birth to her baby: Photo

Kelly Osbourne has recently revealed she’s going back to work following the birth of her son Sidney.



On Sunday, the One Word hit-maker took to Instagram and posted a photo of her and makeup artist Kip Zachary, making goofy faces while posing for the camera.

In the caption, the singer gave a shoutout to working mothers who had to leave their children at home because of their “work”.

“I have a new found respect for working mothers,” wrote the 38-year-old.

Kelly continued, “I took my first job since having a baby.”

“Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done. This day can’t go by quick enough for me,” explained the songstress.

In the end, she added, “I can’t want to have him back in my arms.”

The first-time mum also shared a photo of her 10-year-old niece Pearl Osbourne in the IG story.

Kelly disclosed that she had just completed “Day 1 of filming on an unidentified new project”.



Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that Kelly’s first job after her secret birth could be the Osbourne's new BBC reality show titled Home to Roost.