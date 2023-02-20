King Charles seemingly succeeds in his strategy to put bridle on Prince Harry

King Charles III is proving to be a smart monarch so far as he has seemingly succeeded in his policy and strategy to bring back his younger son Prince Harry to the track.

The Duke of Sussex, who wants to reconcile with the Firm after facing backlash, has reportedly softened his tone and appealed the royal family to hold talks to address the issues before the coronation.

Charles appeared 'furious' over the Duke's remarks and immediately consulted his aides to teach a lesson to his 'stubborn' son after he refered to three “courtiers” as The Bee, The Fly and The Wasp, writing: "I’d spent my life dealing with courtiers, scores of them. But now I dealt mostly with just three, all middle-aged white men who’d managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian manoeuvres."

Th King, who has a lot to reveal about his son, has put bridle on Harry as the Duke and his wife Meghan have changed their policy to attract the attention.

King Charles has also plan to invite Harry and Meghan to his coronation, but it seems as the Sussexes won't attend the event as Archie and Lilibet's parents alleged demands have also been rejected by the palace.