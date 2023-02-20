King Charles wife Camilla shares first statement after covid diagnosis

Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, has shared her first statement after she was diagnosed with coronavirus last Monday.



The Buckingham Palace, on behalf of Camilla, shared the statement on Instagram as Coronation Champions Awards was launched.

In her statement, Camilla says: “I am delighted to be launching the Coronation Champions Awards with Royal Voluntary Service, to shine a light on the herculean efforts of our nation’s volunteers.”

Camilla was tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said last Monday, the second time she has caught the disease.

"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," said a statement from the palace.

As a result, she has cancelled all public engagements for this week.

It is almost a year since Camilla, 75, tested positive for the virus for the first time, a few days after her husband -- then Prince Charles -- caught the disease.