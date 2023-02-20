Kate Middleton snubbed by Prince William at BAFTA red carpet?

Prince of Wales, Prince William allegedly snubbed his wife Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs on Sunday night.
A video doing rounds on social media shows that Kate Middleton tries to hold Prince William’s hand, however, as she reaches for his hand, the Prince chose that exact moment to wave at the crowd instead.
The IBT reported that Kate Middleton found herself in an awkward position as William allegedly refused to hold her hand.
Some royal fans called Prince William's gesture "cold" and "embarrassing."
Later, the royal couple took to Instagram and shared stunning photos from the event to congratulate the BAFTA winners.
Previously, Prince William had avoided holding Kate Middleton’s hand in public at the Earthshot Prize awards in Boston in 2022.
